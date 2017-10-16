Liberty Hill police urge victims to report credit card fraud, not post online

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — As worries about credit card crimes escalate on Liberty Hill social media pages, police say they are aware of the concerns but face a problem because, as of Monday, no one has filed a report.

Liberty Hill Police Chief Maverick Campbell Sr. said his department first got word a week ago about residents going to social media saying they had been victims of credit card fraud.

“We actually conducted a reports inquiry for the last 30 days and in those last 30 days we’ve had absolutely zero official police report requests regarding credit card fraud or identity theft, or anything of that nature,” Campbell said.

The police department needs more information, because crimes like these can come from a variety of different places.

“A lot of these thefts can occur in the world of technology through Bluetooth access, through laptop computers, through handheld smart devices,” Campbell said.

Campbell knows that a majority of cases like this are often resolved between credit card owners and companies. But in this case, he says, people who see fraud or credit card crimes need to take the extra step of contacting the police.

Nicholl James, a mother who lives in Williamson County just outside of the Liberty Hill city limits, explained that last Tuesday she received fraudulent charges after purchasing bottles of water for her daughters at Boomer’s convenience store.

“We checked our account and we had $200 pulled out from Arizona,” James said.

Her credit card company investigated and she was ultimately refunded her money a week later. Now, she doesn’t use her credit card to pay for things, and she knows many people in her community who are paying only with cash out of fear. On community social media pages, James saw multiple other families who said they had fraudulent charges at the same exact business she went to.

James sent police a message on Facebook initially, but Monday she decided to officially file a report with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

They told her they hadn’t received any other complaints about this, and they were hoping more people would file reports so they could put together the full picture.

“You need to report it so they can work on getting this fixed,” James said. “Everybody works hard for their money, no one wants to get it taken.”

Campbell explained that going to social media with information about crimes is part of a larger, more concerning trend.

“[Residents are] posting stuff before contacting law enforcement, and unfortunately what’s happening with that is that there’s a lot of things being reported on social media, even crimes in progress,” Campbell said.

He noted a recent case where a resident posted to the Liberty Hill Police Facebook page about a suspicious vehicle following somebody for over an hour. During that time if the resident had called, police officers would have had time to track down the car and investigate.

Campbell explained that his department does not have the resources to monitor social media at all hours of the day. He acknowledged that while law enforcement often repeat the adage, “if you see something, say something,” it’s not enough just to say something on social media. He wants the public to file actual reports when they witness or are victim to a crime.

“And who knows maybe your story may be the major break in the case we’re looking at,” Campbell said.

He added that if you believe you are a victim of these credit card crimes, you should first contact your financial institution, then contact the three credit bureaus to check on your credit, and if you feel like your identity has been compromised, contact the Federal Trade Commission. After you’ve contacted the FTC, you will be required to file an official police report.

Campbell also noted that in general, if you do file a police report, check with the officer or detective you’re working with before you post about it on social media. In some criminal cases, posting on social media can compromise the case.

To file a report with the Liberty Hill Police Department, you need to contact them directly.