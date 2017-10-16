Jury selection begins in 2015 West Campus murder trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jury selection started Monday morning in the murder trial against Bryan Canchola, 22, who is accused of beating his boyfriend to death during a fight at their West Campus apartment in July of 2015.

On Friday, July 17, 2015 at approximately 5:49 a.m., Austin police responded to the GrandMarc Austin Apartments located on West 26th Street for a check welfare. When officers arrived, they found Stephen Sylvester, 18, unconscious with a head injury. Sylvester was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Canchola called 911 to report he had gotten into a physical fight with his live-in boyfriend. The couple’s roommate told police the couple had come home around 3:30 a.m. after a night of drinking on Fourth Street. After they went into their room and locked the door, the roommate could hear Canchola and Sylvester fighting, according to court documents.

The roommate told police the situation escalated and at one point it sounded like Canchola tried to hurt Sylvester’s dog, according to the affidavit. The roommate said Canchola punched Sylvester, knocking him to the ground and threw a heavy drinking glass at him, which shattered.

After the fight, the roommate said he took Sylvester to the hospital but he checked himself out of the hospital before he received any medical attention. Police say the victim went back to the apartment complex after leaving the hospital.

A few hours later police found the victim deceased.

Canchola is facing a murder charge as well as a cruelty to non-livestock animal. The trial is being held in Judge David Wahlberg’s court. Depending on when a jury is seated, the trial could start on Tuesday or Wednesday.