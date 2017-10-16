How scrapping the local tax deduction would impact Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) – President Trump and Congressional Republicans are ramping up their efforts to simplify the tax code and reduce tax rates across the country. One aspect of the debate centers on getting rid of local and state tax deductions.

If those deductions were scrapped, it’s estimated the United States would gain $1.3 trillion dollars over the next 10 years. Republicans would then lower taxes across the board with those savings, according to some proposals.

According to the latest IRS data publicly available — from 2015 — there are 578,390 taxpaying households in Travis County. Of those, 138,840 claimed local property tax deductions, to the tune of $1,186,199. That’s an average savings for a home owner of $8,543.

Wealthier households located in Texas suburbs use the deduction more often. City and county leaders across the country are against getting rid of the deduction. Supporters of scrapping the plan say the deduction allows local leaders to raise taxes higher, faster because people can write them off on their federal tax returns.

