Houston couple lost in Utah wilderness for a week tell their story

NBC News Published:
A Houston couple recovers after being lost in the wilderness of southern Utah for a week. (KPRC Photo)
A Houston couple recovers after being lost in the wilderness of southern Utah for a week. (KPRC Photo)

HOUSTON (KPRC) — An elderly couple from Houston, Texas was rescued after spending six days stranded in a remote desert area of southern Utah.

Helena and Gerald Byler were on vacation in Utah when they decided to drive two hours from their motel to Lake Powell.

The couple was routed onto dangerous dirt roads with big drops by their GPS. They ended up eight hours away from their destination in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

“The rocks were too big to climb,” Helena Byler said. “And looking back, impossible.”

The couple left the car and walked the rarely traveled roads without water and food. When 76-year-old Gerald could not go any farther, 78-year-old Helena pressed on to get help.

