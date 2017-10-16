Gov. Abbott’s removal of ‘tasteless’ nativity scene deemed improper

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC News) — A federal judge has determined that Gov. Greg Abbott engaged in improper censorship when he ordered a mock nativity scene be removed from the Texas State Capitol in 2015.

The controversial display had three of the Founding Fathers next to the Statue of Liberty standing over the Bill of Rights which was depicted in a manger.

In December of 2015, Abbott asked the State Preservation Board to immediately remove the Bill of Rights-themed nativity display claiming it was “juvenile” and “tasteless sarcasm.”

“The exhibit promotes ignorance and falsehood insofar as it suggests that George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson worshiped (or would worship) the bill of rights in the place of Jesus,” Abbott wrote in his letter to the State Preservation Board.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation, which works to ensure the separation from church and state, filed a lawsuit in early 2016 claiming Abbott violated their first amendment rights when he ordered the removal of their display. The federal judge also ruled the group can move to depose Abbott about why he had the display removed.

“We think that the display is educational in the sense that it teaches people about the Winter Solstice, it teaches people that there are other religions and non-religions out there in addition to Christianity. It also teaches about the Bill of Rights and that it was enacted on Dec. 15, 1791,” said Sam Grover, a staff attorney with Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2015.