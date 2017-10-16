Fish jumps down man’s throat as he tried to kiss it

BOURNEMOUTH, England (WFLA) — A kiss took an unexpected turn for one fisherman after the fish he was smooching jumped down his throat.

Sam Quilliam is an amateur fisherman in Britain and he was going to kiss the fish before releasing it in a tribute to an Australian fishing show.

The fish blocked his airways, triggering a heart attack. Friends rushed to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.

Removing the fish had to be done carefully as its gills and barbs dug in. One paramedic said that in 17 years on the job, he’s never seen anything like this. Medics said they were completing a call nearby and arrived to help save Quilliam within 5 minutes.

“I’m alright. I’m a bit shaken up by it all, really. You just don’t expect it to happen. People do things like this all the time. You just don’t expect it to happen to you,” Quilliam said.

When asked if he would kiss a fish again, Quilliam said, “Probably yeah, just a bit bigger, and not a sole.”