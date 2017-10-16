Doctors: Children need to get flu shot before Halloween

Related Coverage 5 AISD students sickened as Austin prepares for hard-hitting flu season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before your child dons his or her Halloween costume, experts recommend they should have their flu shot by then.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that all children 6 months and older get the flu shot before the end of October. The agency says it takes two weeks for the flu shot to take full effect to protect against the virus.

“It can cause respiratory problems that could land them in the hospital and can even cause death,” said Dr. Ajay Zachariah with Seton Family of Doctors at Round Rock. “In fact, about 100 children died during the last flu cycle and about 80 percent of those children who died were not vaccinated against the flu.”

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, influenza activity is currently low across the state. The state agency says no children have died from the flu this flu season.

Last month, the Austin Independent School District said they had five students at one school catch the flu.