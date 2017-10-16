COTA’s pit road goes pink for breast cancer awareness

KXAN Staff Published:
Part of Circuit of the Americas track painted pink for breast cancer awareness (KXAN Photo)
Part of Circuit of the Americas track painted pink for breast cancer awareness (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visitors coming from around the world to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend will see something a little different at this year’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The big red stripe that runs down the pit road has been painted pink to raise breast cancer awareness.

Formula 1 has partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to raise money, and has also donated $100,000 to the foundation to be used for research and treatment for women with metastatic breast cancer.

“Any huge F1 fan is going to take a look at the huge stripe on pit road and say, ‘What, that stripe is pink.’ They’re going to know something has changed,” Suzanne Stone with the Komen Foundation said.

Bobby Epstein, chairman of COTA, said, “The United States Grand Prix has shown itself time and again to be one of the most exciting and thrilling race weekends on the F1 calendar and this year we will harness this energy to help raise funds to combat this terrible disease.”

To learn how to help or donate to the foundation visit KomenAustin.org.

The 2017 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix takes place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, with evening performances by Stevie Wonder and Justin Timberlake.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s