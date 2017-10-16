COTA’s pit road goes pink for breast cancer awareness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visitors coming from around the world to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend will see something a little different at this year’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The big red stripe that runs down the pit road has been painted pink to raise breast cancer awareness.

Formula 1 has partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to raise money, and has also donated $100,000 to the foundation to be used for research and treatment for women with metastatic breast cancer.

“Any huge F1 fan is going to take a look at the huge stripe on pit road and say, ‘What, that stripe is pink.’ They’re going to know something has changed,” Suzanne Stone with the Komen Foundation said.

Bobby Epstein, chairman of COTA, said, “The United States Grand Prix has shown itself time and again to be one of the most exciting and thrilling race weekends on the F1 calendar and this year we will harness this energy to help raise funds to combat this terrible disease.”

To learn how to help or donate to the foundation visit KomenAustin.org.

The 2017 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix takes place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, with evening performances by Stevie Wonder and Justin Timberlake.