Bomb squad called to middle school in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A suspicious package delivered to Goodnight Middle School in San Marcos led to a response from the bomb squad Monday evening.

As a safety precaution, San Marcos CISD said they have evacuated all students from campus and canceled evening activities.

The San Marcos Police Bomb Squad is at the school, located at 1301 State Highway 123, a few blocks south of Interstate 35.

The school district said all students are safe and asks parents to pick up their children at Bonham Pre-K at 1225 SH 123.

