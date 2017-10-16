ALDI opens first Austin-area grocery store next month

By Published:
Rendering of ALDI store in Pflugerville (ALDI Photo)
Rendering of ALDI store in Pflugerville (ALDI Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin-area is getting its first ALDI grocery store next month, part of the company’s aggressive expansion plan to expand nationwide.

The Pflugerville store, located at 1415 Farm to Market 685 — a block south of Pflugerville Parkway — will host a grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 8:25 a.m. and the public is invited. The first 100 customers will get a golden ticket containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts.

Customers are also invited to tour the store, sample ALDI exclusive brand products and enter a sweepstakes to win a year’s supply of produce.

“Our stores are simple to navigate, so it’s easy for shoppers to get in, get what they need and continue on with their day knowing they left with a shopping cart full of groceries that fit their lifestyle and save them money,” said Karla Waddleton, Rosenberg division vice president for ALDI.

The company says they will offer a wide range of premium groceries at up to 50 percent less than their competitors. ALDI saves money, the company says, by smart practices like their cart system: shoppers insert a quarter to release a cart and get the quarter back when the cart is returned. A smaller store footprint and open carton displays help cut costs as well.

The new Pflugerville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The German-based company operates more than 1,600 stores in the U.S. in 35 states.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s