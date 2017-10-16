ALDI opens first Austin-area grocery store next month

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin-area is getting its first ALDI grocery store next month, part of the company’s aggressive expansion plan to expand nationwide.

The Pflugerville store, located at 1415 Farm to Market 685 — a block south of Pflugerville Parkway — will host a grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 8:25 a.m. and the public is invited. The first 100 customers will get a golden ticket containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts.

Customers are also invited to tour the store, sample ALDI exclusive brand products and enter a sweepstakes to win a year’s supply of produce.

“Our stores are simple to navigate, so it’s easy for shoppers to get in, get what they need and continue on with their day knowing they left with a shopping cart full of groceries that fit their lifestyle and save them money,” said Karla Waddleton, Rosenberg division vice president for ALDI.

The company says they will offer a wide range of premium groceries at up to 50 percent less than their competitors. ALDI saves money, the company says, by smart practices like their cart system: shoppers insert a quarter to release a cart and get the quarter back when the cart is returned. A smaller store footprint and open carton displays help cut costs as well.

The new Pflugerville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The German-based company operates more than 1,600 stores in the U.S. in 35 states.