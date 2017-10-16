15 cute ideas for couples costumes

By Published:
Armed Bonnie and Clyde over a brick background.

If you’re planning to dress up with your significant other this year on Halloween but have no idea where to start, check out these cute ideas for couples costumes.

Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin
Wesley and Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride
Mary Poppins and Burt
Mr. and Mrs. Pac Man
Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
Forrest Gump and Jenny
Alice and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland
Susie and Sam from Moonrise Kingdom
Johnny Cash and June Carter
Mr. and Mrs. Fox from Fantastic Mr. Fox
Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future
Popeye and Olive Oyl
Jim and Pam from The Office
Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat
Bonnie & Clyde

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s