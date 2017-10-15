Southbound I-35 Airport Boulevard exit to temporarily close for new ramp construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Sunday night at 9 p.m., the southbound Interstate 35 exit for Airport Boulevard — Exit 237A — will close so that crews can construct a new entrance ramp and exit ramp to Airport Boulevard.

In the meantime, drivers will need to exit at 51st street, and take the frontage road to get to Airport Boulevard.

Drivers from US 290 can take either the Airport Boulevard exit from US 290 or take the flyover to southbound Interstate 35 then proceed to the southbound Interstate 35 lower deck and use the 38th ½ Street Exit 236B.

The current southbound Interstate 35 entrance ramp south of 51st Street will close the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Both the new, permanent southbound Airport Boulevard exit ramp north of 51st Street, as well as the new southbound Interstate 35 entrance ramp will open Monday, Oct. 30, weather permitting

At that time, the new bypass lane will also open, allowing drivers to bypass the signal at 51st Street and continue on to Airport Boulevard.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closure, and motorists should allow extra time to travel through this area. TxDOT asks that drivers be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

The Interstate 35 at 51st Street project is adding a southbound intersection bypass lane to allow through-traffic to bypass the traffic signal, reconfiguring the entrance/exit ramps, and realigning the southbound frontage road to add a new roundabout that improves traffic flow and safety.

Bicycle and pedestrian enhancements will also be made within the project limits. The $16.5 million project is being constructed by Capital Excavation Company.

The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2018, weather permitting.

For more information about the Interstate 35 at 51st Street project, visit http://www.My35Construction.org