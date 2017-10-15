Runners plow through mud to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research

Austin (KXAN)– Sloshing through muddy puddles, belly-crawling through dirt and balancing on a tightrope aren’t part of the typical Sunday morning run. These activities are messy, a challenge and all a part of MuckFest Austin.

Runners that squelched through these obstacles didn’t mind the stains on their clothes or shoes. That’s because all proceeds from the muddy 5K benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s mission to end MS, a disabling disease of the central nervous system.

Each year MuckFest organizers choose a number of cities to host their run. They’ve chosen Austin before and decided to come back again. But event organizers added a new challenge to this year’s run – it’s an over-sized slip and slide, appropriately dubbed the Slippy Sloppy.

To date, MuckFest has raised more than $27 million to help find a cure to MS.