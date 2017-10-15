Regulators push tougher baby bathtub safety requirements

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new infant bathtub safety standards. The commission says parents should buy infant bathtubs that were manufactured on or after Oct. 2.

“This means that it is now illegal to sell infant bathtubs in the United States that were manufactured on or after that date, if they do not meet the new regulation,” said a news release.

These bathtubs must meet new safety requirements which include better warnings printed on the tubs with information about drowning and falling, and the tubs need to be more durable tubs so that parts don’t break easily.

Jeanine Romine is a mom of two boys. Her 3-month-old inherited the tub from his big brother. “I just expected it to be safe and working if it’s available for purchase,” said Romine.

She says bath time for her usually means being extra alert. “I’m always just really aware and cautious around that time.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said look for a manufacture date on the box or tub. But it’s not easy to find on most tubs. KXAN’s Arezow Doost checked with several stores, and managers couldn’t point it out either. She was told by Buy Buy Baby, Target and Walmart that they rely on suppliers to make sure their products meet federal standards.

KXAN has reached out to several suppliers and is waiting to hear back if bathtubs on the shelves for sale meet the new safety requirements.

Romine says it may be time for her to upgrade, “It just gives you peace of mind if you have something that you know for a fact is safe.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new safety standards for infant bouncer seats as well. All seats must address tip-over incidents and fix the battery compartment to prevent corrosion and overheating. The tougher regulations aim to prevent head injuries or even death.