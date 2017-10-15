Regulators push tougher baby bathtub safety requirements

By Published:
Baby bathtubs must meet new safety requirements which include better warnings printed on the tubs with information about drowning and falling, and the tubs need to be more durable tubs so that parts don't break easily. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
Baby bathtubs must meet new safety requirements which include better warnings printed on the tubs with information about drowning and falling, and the tubs need to be more durable tubs so that parts don't break easily. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —  The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new infant bathtub safety standards.  The commission says parents should buy infant bathtubs that were manufactured on or after Oct. 2.

“This means that it is now illegal to sell infant bathtubs in the United States that were manufactured on or after that date, if they do not meet the new regulation,” said a news release.

These bathtubs must meet new safety requirements which include better warnings printed on the tubs with information about drowning and falling, and the tubs need to be more durable tubs so that parts don’t break easily.

Jeanine Romine is a mom of two boys.  Her 3-month-old inherited the tub from his big brother.  “I just expected it to be safe and working if it’s available for purchase,” said Romine.

She says bath time for her usually means being extra alert. “I’m always just really aware and cautious around that time.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said look for a manufacture date on the box or tub. But it’s not easy to find on most tubs. KXAN’s Arezow Doost checked with several stores, and managers couldn’t point it out either.   She was told by Buy Buy Baby, Target and Walmart that they rely on suppliers to make sure their products meet federal standards.

KXAN has reached out to several suppliers and is waiting to hear back if bathtubs on the shelves for sale meet the new safety requirements.

Romine says it may be time for her to upgrade,  “It just gives you peace of mind if you have something that you know for a fact is safe.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new safety standards for infant bouncer seats as well.  All seats must address tip-over incidents and fix the battery compartment to prevent corrosion and overheating.  The tougher regulations aim to prevent head injuries or even death.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s