Public memorial service Tuesday in El Paso for slain officer

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A public memorial service is planned this week in El Paso for Texas Tech University police Officer Floyd East Jr., who was shot and killed last week in Lubbock.

The 48-year-old East was an El Paso native and the memorial service is set for noon Tuesday at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in downtown El Paso.

A 19-year-old student from Seguin, Hollis Daniels III, is charged with murder in East’s fatal shooting Oct. 9.

East had arrested Daniels on a drug possession charge and was booking him at the station when the attack occurred.East began his career at Texas Tech in 2014 working security at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso. He began working in Lubbock in May.

His body was returned Saturday to El Paso.