Free adoptions ease overcrowding at Williamson County Animal Shelter

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Animal Shelter said their “free adoption weekend” to help alleviate overcrowding was a success.

People adopted 41 dogs and 58 cats, said shelter director Cheryl Schneider. An additional seven dogs were placed in foster homes.

“We are no longer over capacity, and all are safe,” Schneider said.

The shelter announced last week that it would be offering free adult dog and cat adoptions from Friday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 15. Normally, a pet adoption would set you back $75.

The shelter is located at 1855 Southeast Inner Loop. It’s open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

In August, the shelter faced a similar situation of being at capacity for cats. It put out a call to adopt out 100 cats in three days so it would not have to start euthanizing any. The organization made the announcement on a Wednesday, and by Saturday it far exceeded its goal, with 211 animals — including 168 cats — finding new homes.

