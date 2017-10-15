Ford pledges to inspect, repair 1.3 million Explorers

The 2011 Ford Explorer is driven past Soldier Field after its unveiling, Monday, July 26, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Austin (KXAN)—Ford offered to inspect and repair more than 1.3 million Explorer SUV’s, Friday. Their decision comes after receiving more than 2,000 complaints of carbon monoxide leaks inside this specific car model.

Starting November, Ford dealers will start to check for leaks in rear lift gate gaskets and seal them if necessary. They’ll also reprogram air conditioners to make sure more fresh air circulates throughout the car.

Owners of Ford Explorer made before 2011 should expect a letter in the mail about these free inspections and repairs.

The company’s announcement comes soon after the Austin Police Department decided to put their fleet of nearly 400 Explorers back on the street after they were parked in July. APD put the first ten back on the street earlier this month after extensive testing.

