‘Blade Runner’ actress Sean Young courts Austin film fans with new tour venture

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visitors from around the world have a lot of reasons to visit Austin. Now there is a new way to enjoy some of the city’s attractions.

Veteran actress Sean Young has appeared in dozens of movies including her latest film, “Blade Runner 2049.”

“Our culture is so filled with movies, and we compare our lives to a lot of the movies we watch,” Young said.

Young recently made Austin her adopted hometown, and she is already making her mark here thanks to her love of cinema.

She is a partner in a new business, Austin Film Tours. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17, it will offer guided film tours of various locations where movies have been made in Austin.

“We cover three different movies on this tour. One of the tours is the location from ‘Office Space,'” Young said. There are six stops on the “Office Space” tour.

Another Austin-filmed classic from 1993 has many visitors wanting to connect with the locations they’ve seen — Top Notch Hamburgers on Burnet Road, for one.

“‘Dazed and Confused’ is one of my favorite movies. I would love to see where that was shot,” said Lea Patrick, a tourist from Nashville, Tenn.

“We also cover ‘Dazed and Confused.’ There are six stops there, too. It’s a kind of classic Austin, Texas, film that was actually set in Anywhere USA,” Young said.

“And the tour that we do once a week is the ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre Tour,’ which is a bit longer. It has seven stops,” she added.

The Austin Visitor Center serves more than 200,000 people each year. The Center’s Harrison Eppright told KXAN that tourists are yearning to connect with some of their favorite television shows that were filmed in Austin.

“‘Friday Night Lights’ — during the running of that show people inquired as to where they could go for ‘Friday Night Lights.’ Also too, ‘Austin City Limits,'” Eppright said.

Austin Film Tours offers the tours Tuesday through Sunday, and all tours leave from the Austin Visitor Center at 602 E. Fourth Street. The “Office Space” and “Dazed and Confused” tours are both about three hours long and cost $35 per ticket. The “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” tour is approximately seven hours, and tickets are $60 each.

For more information including departure times and buying tickets, visit http://austinfilmtours.com

If you were wondering, Sean Young has never acted in any film made in Austin … so far.