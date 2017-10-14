Wilco Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in shooting high-speed chase suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the deputy involved in shooting a suspect after a high-speed pursuit that ended at the Williamson-Bell County line last Thursday.

WCSO said Deputy Jack Danford fired his gun at Alva Gwinn, 39, of Fort Hood on State Highway 195 following a chase that reached speeds of more than 110 mph. It ended near Mountain Creek Road. DPS said Friday Gwinn had a self-inflicted shot to his head before law enforcement fired at him.

No officers were injured and the Texas Rangers are investigating. A DPS trooper also shot at the suspect, but a DPS spokesperson said the agency will not be releasing the name of that trooper.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said the incident started as a response to a suicidal person, after his department received a call from Fort Hood asking for a welfare check on a man.

Deputies initially found the man’s vehicle parked west of the town of Florence. As they observed Gwinn from a distance, he took off.

While investigators have not said what may have motivated the man to evade officers, Sheriff Chody did say Gwinn was involved in a civil disturbance the night before the shooting that involved his significant other.