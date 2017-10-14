Wilco Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in shooting high-speed chase suspect

By Published: Updated:
Deputies at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on State Highway 195 near Mountain Creek Road, just north of Florence, on Oct. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Deputies at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on State Highway 195 near Mountain Creek Road, just north of Florence, on Oct. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the deputy involved in shooting a suspect after a high-speed pursuit that ended at the Williamson-Bell County line last Thursday.

WCSO said Deputy Jack Danford fired his gun at Alva Gwinn, 39, of Fort Hood on State Highway 195 following a chase that reached speeds of more than 110 mph. It ended near Mountain Creek Road. DPS said Friday Gwinn had a self-inflicted shot to his head before law enforcement fired at him.

No officers were injured and the Texas Rangers are investigating. A DPS trooper also shot at the suspect, but a DPS spokesperson said the agency will not be releasing the name of that trooper.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said the incident started as a response to a suicidal person, after his department received a call from Fort Hood asking for a welfare check on a man.

Deputies initially found the man’s vehicle parked west of the town of Florence. As they observed Gwinn from a distance, he took off.

While investigators have not said what may have motivated the man to evade officers, Sheriff Chody did say Gwinn was involved in a civil disturbance the night before the shooting that involved his significant other.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s