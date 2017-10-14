Thousands lose power in Wimberley Saturday night

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – Thousands of customers in Wimberley are without power Saturday night, said Pedernales Electric Cooperative.
KXAN began receiving reports from viewers just after 8 p.m. about the outage, and Pedernales’ outage website indicated that the outage started at about 7:58 p.m.
At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in the 78676 ZIP code were without power. By 9 p.m. that had fallen to just under 4,000. And by 9:15 p.m. the total without power had dropped again to just over 1,600 customers.
The coop estimates that power will be restored by 10:30 p.m.
Pedernales said they have two crews on the scene from the Kyle district that are rerouting power from other substations in order to restore power to Wimberley customers more quickly.