Thousands lose power in Wimberley Saturday night

By Published: Updated:
Pedernales Electric Cooperative logo
Pedernales Electric Cooperative logo

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – Thousands of customers in Wimberley are without power Saturday night, said Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

KXAN began receiving reports from viewers just after 8 p.m. about the outage, and Pedernales’ outage website indicated that the outage started at about 7:58 p.m.

At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in the 78676 ZIP code were without power. By 9 p.m. that had fallen to just under 4,000. And by 9:15 p.m. the total without power had dropped again to just over 1,600 customers.

The coop estimates that power will be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Pedernales said they have two crews on the scene from the Kyle district that are rerouting power from other substations in order to restore power to Wimberley customers more quickly.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s