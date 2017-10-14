Thousands lose power in Wimberley Saturday night

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – Thousands of customers in Wimberley are without power Saturday night, said Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

KXAN began receiving reports from viewers just after 8 p.m. about the outage, and Pedernales’ outage website indicated that the outage started at about 7:58 p.m.

At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in the 78676 ZIP code were without power. By 9 p.m. that had fallen to just under 4,000. And by 9:15 p.m. the total without power had dropped again to just over 1,600 customers.

The coop estimates that power will be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Pedernales said they have two crews on the scene from the Kyle district that are rerouting power from other substations in order to restore power to Wimberley customers more quickly.

OUTAGE ALERT: There is a service interruption in the Wimberley area. Crews are on-site. Visit https://t.co/vAXQ06c7zb for updates. pic.twitter.com/VrsEEo7L5f — PEC (@PedernalesCoop) October 15, 2017