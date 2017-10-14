Police: Pflugerville massage workers offered sex acts to undercover cops

FILE: Police lights (KXAN)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two massage workers were arrested for prostitution Thursday after offering to perform sex acts on two undercover officers, according to arrest affidavits filed by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Yahong Li and Yun Li were working at the Green Leaf Day Spa in the 2700 block of Pecan Street in Pflugerville east of Interstate 35 and south of Grand Avenue Parkway.

Police said two undercover investigators came in and requested one regular body massage each.

They each paid $60 for their massages, but in the middle of their session the women stopped to offer sexual services to the undercover officers. According to arrest affidavits, they both offered the officers a sex act for an extra $60, and Yahong Li also offered to remove her clothing for an additional $40.

The pair were arrested for prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.

