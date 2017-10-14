Advocates rally at Capitol to denounce bullying

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates from across the state rallied at the Capitol in downtown Austin Saturday as part of an anti-bullying campaign.

“I’m Bully Free” was behind today’s rally. People there learned about David’s Law, named after David Molack who was cyberbullied before committing suicide.

David’s mother spoke to those in attendance as did an actor on a new Netflix series who has even been bullied as an adult.

“Always love yourself,” said Evan George Vourazeris, an actor in the show Ozark. “One thing is to always remember you got your mom, you got your dad and you have all your family members that love you.”