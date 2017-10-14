Advocates rally at Capitol to denounce bullying

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
The group I'm Bully Free sponsored a rally at the state Capitol on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)
The group I'm Bully Free sponsored a rally at the state Capitol on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates from across the state rallied at the Capitol in downtown Austin Saturday as part of an anti-bullying campaign.

I’m Bully Free” was behind today’s rally. People there learned about David’s Law, named after David Molack who was cyberbullied before committing suicide.

David’s mother spoke to those in attendance as did an actor on a new Netflix series who has even been bullied as an adult.

“Always love yourself,” said Evan George Vourazeris, an actor in the show Ozark. “One thing is to always remember you got your mom, you got your dad and you have all your family members that love you.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s