Matthew McConaughey spotted again during ACL’s second weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey cannot get enough of Austin City Limits. The actor is back for the second weekend of ACL and fans are loving it.

The UT alumnus and Austin resident was spotted by fans at Zilker Park on Friday while making his way to a show.

McConaughey left fans swooning last weekend when he and his wife, Camila Alves showed up for Jay-Z’s closing set.

Matthew McConaughey walked passed me today and I felt like my life was changed. pic.twitter.com/CvICAqf56H — Caitlin (@freetwnsound) October 7, 2017

Whether it is at a Jay-Z set or Foster The People, Austinites love listening to live music — and with Matthew McConaughey jamming out next to you, nothing could be more Austin.