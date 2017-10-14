A week of wheelchair challenges kicked off Saturday at YMCA Town Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Archer Hadley, who was born with cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound, has become a local advocate for people with disabilities.

On Saturday, he launched this year’s Archer’s Challenge. It started three years ago when Archer kept getting stuck outside of Austin High School in the rain.

He ended up more than doubling his $40,000 goal to get handicap accessible doors installed at the school after challenging students and teachers to spend a day in a wheelchair.

That challenge has grown. Today, people at the YMCA Town Lake location spent time in wheelchairs. And during the next week, the challenge will include employees at Alamo Drafthouse and at H-E-B, where employees will shop in wheelchairs.

Archer said he’s got big plans to help people across the country realize the need for accessibility — even though he may not play a big role.

“There’s something very powerful about that, about a brand being bigger than a person,” Hadley said. “It means that the message and the impact is there. So we’re working towards that.”

Since 2014, when it all started, Archer has helped raise more than $230,000 across central Texas.