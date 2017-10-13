Rodney Reed hearing adjourned, could take 2 months for decision

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The hearing for death-row inmate Rodney Reed adjourned Friday morning before 10 a.m. following closing arguments in Bastrop.

The judge could take anywhere from 6 weeks to two months to make a determination.

Earlier in the morning, the victim’s mother Carol Stites took the stand.

Carol Stites firmly believes Reed killed her daughter, Stacey Stites, and doesn’t believe the two were involved in a relationship.

“They can talk to me about anything — about her being Rodney’s girlfriend — and it’s not true because that was not Stacy,” Carol Stites said earlier this week. “I have listened to them talk about her for 20 years and I am fed up with it. I am fed up with it more than you will ever know. Because that was not Stacy. Stacy was a friendly, loving person that worked hard for what she was doing about getting ready for her wedding. That’s the way I’m going to remember her.”

Over the past few days, Reed’s defense brought in an independent forensic investigator to review Stites’ autopsy. Dr. Michael Baden called into question the time of death estimate used by the prosecution at trial and said Stites could have been killed hours earlier and moved to the spot she was found.

KXAN Interactive Story: Murder in the Lost Pines | The Rodney Reed Case

Get Caught Up on the Rodney Reed Hearing

Follow KXAN’s David Barer and Phil Prazan for the latest on the court happenings

Tweets by David_Barer //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js