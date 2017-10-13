TxDOT supports Longhorns, takes jab at OU to promote safe driving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Longhorns fans make their way up to Dallas this weekend for the Red River Showdown, they’ll see a fun but informative message on the digital signs along Interstate 35.

The Texas Department of Transportation switched some of the signs to read: HORNS UP, PHONES DOWN, FOR SAFETY, BE SAFE, DRIVE SMART, BEAT OU.

According to TxDOT’s website, six of the digital signs are showing the message through Travis County. The agency says the signs are running along the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to the Red River.

We don’t know how OU fans are going to feel about it, but Texas fans should be pleasantly amused.

Last month, a new law took effect in Texas banning texting while driving. Drivers can no longer text while their vehicles are moving — that includes reading, writing and sending messages. The law does not affect local ordinances already in place.

A texting-while-driving offense would be treated as a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of at least $25 and not more than $99, unless the driver had previously been convicted. In that case, the driver faces a fine of at least $100 and up to $200.

One in five crashes involves driver distraction. Drivers who use cell phones in their vehicles have a higher risk of collision than drivers who don’t, whether holding the phone or using a hands-free device.