Texas State students in limbo as The Pointe Apartments remain unfinished

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Midterms have already started on college campuses, and some students at Texas State University say they still don’t have a home to study in. Last month KXAN told you about The Pointe Apartment in San Marcos that continues to delay students from moving in, forcing them to stay in various hotels and jump from couch to couch.

On Friday tenants were supposed to move in but were told once again they would have to wait for another two weeks.

“It’s frustrating for the kids who are sleeping on couches, they are living out of their cars, staying with friends and family and it’s not okay anymore,” said Yolanda Orozco whose son signed a lease with The Pointe.

The apartment claims construction delays and failed inspections are the reason more than 300 students are left without an apartment. In an email to residents last month, management claimed a failed sprinkler system inspection was the cause for the delay.

Construction crews can still be seen walking around the complex with hard hats and doing electric work. Friday morning when tenants showed up to the leasing office, the office was locked. Management inside told residents they were on a conference call.

Residents were told about the most recent delay less than 24 hours before they were supposed to move in. Dominic Keeling signed his lease in April.

“They just aren’t very clear. Sometimes I call and I don’t get a callback, sometimes the manager doesn’t even show up,” said Keeling. “I bounced around from like three different apartments since August.”

He says this newest delay is the last straw. “I’m over here trying to run around and talk to different apartments to find somewhere to live when I should be studying. It’s just been a giant inconvenience,” he said.

The apartment is giving residents two options: stay in a hotel or find their own accommodations. If a resident chooses to find their own accommodation, management wrote in an email they would be given $75 a day in gift cards.

“They did that for about 27 days,” said Keeling. “I’ve been couch surfing and I haven’t been compensated since the middle of September. They’ve been giving us $50 in rent credit, but they have also been charging us for the first three months that we haven’t been living there.”

Unfortunately for the residents, there aren’t many other options when it comes to finding a different apartment.

“Right now I’d call it a guestimate would be 60, maybe 100 if we really stretched,” said Apartment Pros Licensed Real Estate Agent Sharon Hoch. Hoch says that’s for individual rooms in the entire city and many would be placed with random roommates.

“There are some, but just very few,” said Hoch. “For 300 students, I would say one in three will find somewhere else to live in San Marcos. Of course, we could look at Kyle, Buda or New Braunfels, but in San Marcos there’s just not many this time of year.”

Left in limbo, residents who signed the lease with The Pointe say they have learned a life lesson.

“If you’re going to sign at a new apartment, make sure they are already built before you sign there,” said Keeling.

KXAN has reached out to The Pointe apartments numerous times over the last few weeks to answer our questions about the delay, we have yet to hear back from them.

It doesn’t take long to get an inspection in San Marcos. The city uses a web-based system for developers to apply for permits. Building inspections are scheduled automatically and anything scheduled by 4 p.m. is inspected the next day. The city says fire inspections are usually scheduled within 48 hours.