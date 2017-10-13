Texas Legacy Series Book Signing Event with Author Holly Castillo

We all know the story of the Texas Revolution fairly well. But Holly Castillo joined us in studio to give us a new perspective that also won our hearts. Her book series, Texas Legacy, revolves around the Texas Revolution and the turbulent years that followed. A unique part of Holly’s books is that each one provides the perspective from Tejano eyes and the critical role Tejanos played in making Texas the incredible state it is today. Her Historical Romance series pulls on your heart while educating you about the day to day struggles Tejanos faced during this incredible time period in our history. Her books are Texas conquest, Texas Desire, Texas Heat, and Texas Christmas. You can find the Texas Legacy Series at select Barnes and Noble’s, BookPeople and on Amazon. To learn more about the author and upcoming events, find her on facebook or go to HollyCastillo.com.

Sponsored by Holly Castillo. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.