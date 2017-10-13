South Carolina church vandalized with satanic messages and symbols

MAYESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested after satanic messages and symbols were spray painted on the Salem Black River Church in Mayesville, South Carolina according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Sept. 29. A church member said the door to the sanctuary had been kicked in, but it didn’t appear anyone went in. Two other building were also spray-painted.

Deputies say they got several tips from the community, including Shaw Air Force Base personnel who gave them names of possible suspects.

Investigators say the suspects cooperated and confessed to their involvement.

Those charged were:

Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18, of Ingleside, TX

Clayre Marie Savage, 18, of Port Barre, LA

Daveion Raaheim Green, 19, of Leeland, NC

Brandon Munoz, 20, of Baltimore, MD

All four were arrested and charged with trespassing, malicious injury to a house of worship and criminal conspiracy.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he appreciates all of the community response in trying to identify these suspects. “It is apparent to us that Sumter County residents will not tolerate this kind of activity. We also recognize that this does not reflect the values of our Shaw Air Force Base neighbors and family.”