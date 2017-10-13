Pedestrian critically injured on SH 45 ramp to southbound MoPac

Pedestrian critically injured in Williamson County after being hit by a vehicle on State Highway 45 ramp to southbound MoPac Expressway (TxDOT Photo)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pedestrian was critically injured Friday evening on the State Highway 45 ramp to southbound MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office, which tweeted a warning to drivers about the crash at 6:44 p.m., says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The Department of Public Safety is at the scene investigating.

Additional details on the incident have not been released.

KXAN will update this story as we learn more from authorities. 

