Pedestrian critically injured on SH 45 ramp to southbound MoPac

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pedestrian was critically injured Friday evening on the State Highway 45 ramp to southbound MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office, which tweeted a warning to drivers about the crash at 6:44 p.m., says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. The Department of Public Safety is at the scene investigating.

Additional details on the incident have not been released.

