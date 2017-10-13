Michigan linebacker crowned homecoming queen

GRAND BLANC, Michigan (KXAN/WEYI) — A Michigan high school student traded her football helmet for a crown last week. The inside linebacker became her school’s homecoming queen, then went back to the field with her teammates.

The Bobcats ended up losing the game, but Alicia Woollcott’s story scored touchdowns on social media.

Woollcott plays for the Grand Blanc High School’s varsity football team. She’s been playing football since 8th grade. In 7th grade she was a cheerleader for her middle school team, but decided she wanted to get in on the action.

“I didn’t like the sideline cheering,” Woollcott said. “I liked watching the game and I wanted to be a part of it. And I was like, ‘I can for sure do that.'”

Woollcott is also an all-state power lifter, and no stranger to hard work. She said there will always be people who don’t respect her as much as she’s earned it, but she’s not letting it stop her.

At the beginning of the season, the coach had all his players write a response to the question, “Why do I play?” Coach Clint Alexander said Woollcott’s response was telling.

“She wrote, ‘Don’t help me up if I get knocked down. I know what I’m doing and I know why I’m out here. Don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t treat me different.’ And so we don’t,” Alexander said.

Woollcott does have her own locker room. But when she takes the field, she’s just part of the team, according to fellow player Drew McCullough.

“She’s a hard worker,” McCullough said “She always tries her best, and she puts in the work to actually play.”