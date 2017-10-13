List of wineries damaged by wildfires in Northern California

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — If you have a trip planned to Napa Valley or any of the other regions of northern California that are dotted with vineyards and wineries, you’re most likely keeping a close eye on how the area is doing.

Throughout Northern California’s wine country, vintners able to get to their property surveyed the damage to vineyards, tasting rooms and storage while others had to wait for flames to die down.

Speedy, wind-driven wildfires that started Sunday came as workers in Napa and Sonoma counties were picking and processing ripe grapes to make Chardonnay, Merlot and other wines that have made the region a global hot spot.

The region is home to more than 1,000 wineries. In Sonoma, wine is a $13 billion a year industry.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association says at least five wineries belonging to members have had “complete losses” in facilities, with another nine reporting some damage.

Here are some of the wineries that were damaged by the fires so far:

Paradise Ridge

Chateau St. Jean

Nicholson Ranch

Helena View Johnston

Stag’s Leap

Vinroc

Signorello Estate

White Rock

William Hill Estate

Frey Vineyards

Oster Wine Cellars

Paradise Ridge Winery you can smell the wine leaking from the burnt oak barrels. pic.twitter.com/qEC4Q7A8Jr — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) October 11, 2017

Wineries damaged by wildfires in Northern California View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, and his service dog Maximus walk toward a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Vineyards line up under a mountain engulfed by a wildfire Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) A sign tells people that the historic Gundlach Bundschu winery is still standing, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in this view near Sonoma, Calif. Workers in Northern California's renowned wine country picked through charred debris and weighed what to do with pricey grapes after wildfires swept through lush vineyards and destroyed at least two wineries and damaged many others. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Todd Caughey, an amateur winemaker, looks at his home vineyard destroyed by fires in Kenwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A rack of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Fermentation tanks still stand next to the burned remains of the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) The remains of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) The remains of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) A wildfire from a distant mountain burns over a vineyard in Kenwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Some of the largest blazes in Northern California were in Napa and Sonoma counties, home to dozens of wineries that attract tourists from around the world. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Damaged wine making vats and tanks due to a wildfire stand in ashes and debris at the production house of Paradise Ridge Winery on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. Workers in Northern California's renowned wine country picked through charred debris and weighed what to do with pricey grapes after wildfires swept through lush vineyards and destroyed at least two wineries and damaged many others. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Smoke generated by wildfires fills the air in a vineyard Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, near Napa, Calif. Gusting winds and dry air forecast for Thursday could drive the next wave of devastating wildfires that are already well on their way to becoming the deadliest and most destructive in California history. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)