List of wineries damaged by wildfires in Northern California

The remains of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
The remains of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — If you have a trip planned to Napa Valley or any of the other regions of northern California that are dotted with vineyards and wineries, you’re most likely keeping a close eye on how the area is doing.

Throughout Northern California’s wine country, vintners able to get to their property surveyed the damage to vineyards, tasting rooms and storage while others had to wait for flames to die down.

Speedy, wind-driven wildfires that started Sunday came as workers in Napa and Sonoma counties were picking and processing ripe grapes to make Chardonnay, Merlot and other wines that have made the region a global hot spot.

The region is home to more than 1,000 wineries. In Sonoma, wine is a $13 billion a year industry.

The Napa Valley Vintners trade association says at least five wineries belonging to members have had “complete losses” in facilities, with another nine reporting some damage.

Here are some of the wineries that were damaged by the fires so far:

  • Paradise Ridge
  • Chateau St. Jean
  • Nicholson Ranch
  • Helena View Johnston
  • Stag’s Leap
  • Vinroc
  • Signorello Estate
  • White Rock
  • William Hill Estate
  • Frey Vineyards
  • Oster Wine Cellars

