KXAN launches two new channels bringing Central Texas more exciting programming

KXAN News Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two new television channels are coming to the Austin airwaves today; Bounce TV will launch on channel 14.2 and Escape will launch on channel 54.4. The new channels reflect KXAN-TV’s focus on delivering exceptional programming and service to local viewers.

Commenting on the launch KXAN-TV, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV stated, “KXAN is dedicated to anticipating the evolving needs and serving the interests of our local community. The upcoming launch of Bounce and Escape reflects our commitment to providing local viewers with additional compelling entertainment choices that are complementary to our station’s existing local news and other exclusive local and network-affiliated programming.”

Bounce TV is the first African American broadcast network, featuring a programming mix of theatrical motion pictures, sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-network series, original programming and more.

Escape is a television network with movies and series that are daring and anchored in stories of crimes and mystery.

Bounce and Escape will be broadcast over-the-air; viewers can use the rescan feature on their televisions to begin watching the programming immediately.

The E.W. Scripps Company owns and operates Escape and Bounce Media, the parent company of Bounce TV.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s