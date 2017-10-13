KXAN launches two new channels bringing Central Texas more exciting programming

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two new television channels are coming to the Austin airwaves today; Bounce TV will launch on channel 14.2 and Escape will launch on channel 54.4. The new channels reflect KXAN-TV’s focus on delivering exceptional programming and service to local viewers.

Commenting on the launch KXAN-TV, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV stated, “KXAN is dedicated to anticipating the evolving needs and serving the interests of our local community. The upcoming launch of Bounce and Escape reflects our commitment to providing local viewers with additional compelling entertainment choices that are complementary to our station’s existing local news and other exclusive local and network-affiliated programming.”

Bounce TV is the first African American broadcast network, featuring a programming mix of theatrical motion pictures, sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-network series, original programming and more.

Escape is a television network with movies and series that are daring and anchored in stories of crimes and mystery.

Bounce and Escape will be broadcast over-the-air; viewers can use the rescan feature on their televisions to begin watching the programming immediately.

The E.W. Scripps Company owns and operates Escape and Bounce Media, the parent company of Bounce TV.