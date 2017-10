WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake snaps a 10 game losing streak to its rival, Lake Travis, defeating the Cavaliers 21-14 Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.

Westlake (7-0, 3-0), the 5th ranked team in 6A, stays undefeated and in position for the district championship with a win. Up next, Westlake has a bye. Lake Travis (4-2, 1-1) hosts Lehman.