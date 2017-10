DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Bowie beat Del Valle, 23-15 in their 14-6A opener.

The Bulldogs are now 5-2 on the year, and 1-0 in district play. They’ll host Manor on Thursday night in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

The Cardinals drop to 0-2 in district play. They’ll play at San Marcos on Thursday.