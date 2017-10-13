DPS: Suspect shot by officers after chase had self-inflicted wound to head

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect in a high-speed pursuit that ended with him being shot by officers on the Williamson-Bell County line turned the gun on himself, the Department of Public Safety said Friday.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, a DPS trooper joined the Williamson County deputies pursuing Alva Gwinn, 39, of Fort Hood, north on State Highway 195.

Reaching speeds of up more than 110 mph, the chase ended near Mountain Creek Road when the suspect’s vehicle was disabled. Deputies say he then ran onto private property and officers followed.

DPS says, according to their preliminary investigation, Gwinn pointed a handgun at the officers and the officers shot the suspect.

Investigators later determined the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. No officers were injured.

Texas Rangers are investigating.