Dog in East Texas found with arrow and pellets lodged in chest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A horrifying discovery was made Wednesday when a dog in Longview was found impaled with an arrow and shot with pellets.

He’s still alive. Found on the corner of Rawley Court and Glover Drive, he was picked up by animal control and brought to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Shelter supervisor Chris Kemper said, “He’s been nothing but sweet and cooperative.”

That’s all they really know about this dog. Wednesday morning, animal services received a call that a dog needed medical attention. The concern initially was that he had an arrow lodged into his chest, “Anywhere from 6 to 8 inches,” said Christine Prior the veterinarian at LACAC.

After X-rays were done, the staff found a pellet also inside the dog. Kemper said, “That tells us the intent of the person, this tells us someone set this dog up and used this dog as target practice.”

Just one day after arriving at the shelter, he is up and about, but still recovering. “He’s alive and well, he’s sore, but he’s breathing well and getting better” said Prior.

After a new law set on Sept. 1, Kemper tells us that whoever is responsible for shooting the animal will be arrested and could face up to 10 years in jail. “We’re hoping that we’re going to be able to get some sort of information that’s going to lead us to the person that injured this particular dog.”

In the meantime, he’s winning over the hearts of everyone at the shelter — even earning a new name. “We’ve decided we are going to name him Robin Hood. We’re absolutely in love with him.”

They hope Robin Hood will make a full recovery and that the person responsible will be brought to justice.