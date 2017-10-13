Chase Bank robbed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working a bank robbery in south Austin Friday morning.

The robbery call came in at 9:22 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 701 East Stassney Ln., which is just west of Interstate 35.

This is the second bank robbery this week in south Austin. On Wednesday, a man donning a Longhorns cap robbed the Wells Fargo Bank along East Ben White Boulevard near I-35. Police are still searching for the suspect in the case.

