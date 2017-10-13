Cedar Park hires firm to conduct review of police department

KXAN Staff Published:
Cedar Park police officers attend City Council meeting where members are discussing Greg Kelley case. Aug. 10, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department will undergo an independent review of how it handles criminal investigations in light of the developments in the Greg Kelley case.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, council members voted to to approve the city attorney to hire Hillard Heintze to conduct the review. The council decided to call for the review in August as new evidence was being presented in Kelley’s case.

“Hillard Heintze specializes in police accountability assessments and we are confident in their ability to provide an independent, unbiased review of our law enforcement practices and procedures,” said Cedar Park’s city manager Brenda Eivens. “The review process will commence as soon as possible and we anticipate their results.”

During Kelley’s hearing, a Texas Ranger taking another look at the case pointed to holes in the Cedar Park Police Department’s investigation, and said Kelley was denied due process. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick apologized to the family of the 4-year-old victim saying the criminal justice system didn’t get it right the first time.

Chief of Police Sean Mannix said he welcomes the review. “As a progressive police organization we believe there is value whenever we can get input or suggestions from experts in the field,” said Mannix in a statement.

On Aug. 24, Kelley — while out on bond — addressed the city council regarding how he felt Cedar Park police did not properly investigate the case against him. 

“When I was incarcerated I received an outpouring of love from this community,” Kelley told the council. “And it angered my spirit that the Police Chief Sean Mannix tried to label them as a cult just like how he tried to label me as a pedophile.”

“I was denied by the police department and I demand immediate action please,” said Kelley in his parting words to the council.

