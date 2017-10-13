Arkansas man accused of throwing feces at officer

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas man has been arrested after being accused of throwing his poop at an officer during an incident.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says Eugene Walden, 44, was taken into custody following an incident on Oct. 2.

Deputies say they had received a call that morning reporting a wreck along Highway 187. A deputy driving to the reported address said he was flagged down by a man, later identified as Walden, near the Missionary Baptist Church.

As the officer stopped to check on Walden, he reportedly retrieved a broken painting from his car and carried it over to the officer. The CCSO says Walden then allegedly threw the painting into the open passenger-side window of a patrol car and then began yelling about how the fire department destroyed the painting when they made illegal entry into his father’s home.

After the officer told Walden that he was not with the fire department and that he was on the way to an accident, Walden reportedly said, “There is no accident! I called you and told you there was an accident because it was the only way you’d come!” Walden then removed the painting from the patrol car and began to walk away.

The deputy ordered Walden to stop and said that he needed to talk to him. Walden then alledgedly screamed, “No!” and rushed back to his car. According to authorities, Walden then got into his car and began to drive away.

The CCSO says Walden drove two to three miles before turning onto County Road 2332 where he then drove up a long gated driveway and stopped. Walden then got out of his car and ran toward the gate.

As the deputy chased after him, Walden’s pants and underwear began to drop down, causing him to fall forward onto the ground. When the officer caught up to him he noticed feces on his bottom. The officer ordered Walden to remain on his stomach, but he reportedly turned over onto his back and began kicking the deputy’s knees and a struggle ensued. After a few minutes Walden stopped fighting, began crying and told the officer that he needed to poop.

The deputy then allowed him to relieve himself. When Walden said he had nothing to wipe with, the deputy suggested he use his underwear to do so and Walden did, then pulled his pants back on. The deputy said after that, Walden picked up poop that was in the underwear he was holding, stood up and threw it directly at the officer’s face.

After the officer dodged the poop, he says Walden then took off his shirt, ran toward a barbed wire fence and jumped over it. According to the CCSO, Walden then ran down the driveway with no clothes on with the deputy chasing after him. Minutes later, Walden was placed in handcuffs but because the driveway gate was closed, the deputy was unable to take Walden to his patrol car and called for backup.

Walden then reportedly became angry and began shouting profanity. He also alledgedly refused to cooperate with deputies and wedged himself between the bars of the gate as they tried to take him into custody.

During the inspection of Walden’s vehicle officers reported finding about one gram of suspected marijuana tucked inside prescription bottle which was inside a shaving kit in the back seat of the car. Several bottles of medication that were prescribed to Walden were also found. In the trunk of Walden’s car, deputies said they found a non-functioning and unloaded semi-automatic handgun inside a holster.

Walden faces a string of charges that include: Aggravated Assault on an Officer, Battery, Communicating a False Alarm, Fleeing, and Refusal to Submit to Arrest.