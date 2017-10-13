APD finalizing steps to roll out 1,700 body cameras

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is set to roll out body cameras for its officers after much back-and-forth regarding what options the agency wanted in its purchase.

In a memo, the city states it is in the process of deploying 1,700 body-worn cameras — one for every officer.

While the package includes an iPod Touch with each body camera, APD and the Communications and Technology Management Department determined that it was best to spend extra money for an upgrade to outfit each officer with an iPhone instead. The city says the iPhone is capable of consolidating and replacing the hardware used to manage some or all of the technologies that an officer already has on them, such as the electronic ticket writer, evidence camera and MiFi device.

The city says by using the iPhone, it’ll save them $560,000 over the next five years by consolidating several devices into one. If the smartphone is stolen, the department can disable the device.

The current budget allows for the purchase and operation of 909 iPhones — at a cost of $49.99 per month. The funding for the remaining 791 smart phones will be requested during the FY19 budget process.

In 2016, KXAN reported more than 100 of the 1,700 sworn APD officers currently have city-issued phones. Monthly stipends totaling $10,000 are given to 300 sergeants, detectives and officers. As of Oct. 13, 2017, the department has 1,247 total authorized police officer positions — 688 of whom are patrol officers.

The Austin Police Department is one of the last major city police departments in the state of Texas to deploy body cameras on its officers.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley will talk about the deployment of the cameras at 2 p.m. Friday. KXAN.com will live stream the event in this story.