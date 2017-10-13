9-foot snake on the loose wrangled by Florida detective

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (KXAN/NBC) — A Florida detective used her sleuthing skills to find a 9-foot snake on the loose in Florida, but it was a different set of skills that helped her capture it.

Detective Emily Shaw got the call Wednesday about the yellow anaconda. Fortunately, she was prepared — she has experience handling exotic snakes.

She took a large tree branch and used it to put the snake into a gym bag. It only took her a few minutes.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials believe the snake was someone’s pet. It either escaped, or someone released it. It asked people to make sure their pets cages are secure, or call authorities if they can no longer care for an exotic pet.