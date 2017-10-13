600K Texans lose health care subsidies after Trump executive order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trump administration announced it will end a health care subsidy that helps more than 600,000 Texans pay deductibles and co-pays when they go to the doctor.

Without a fix, the Congressional Budget Office estimates premiums could rise 20 percent in 2018. President Trump’s supporters hope this will force Republican lawmakers to honor their pledge and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The Center for Public Policy Priorities estimates that 600,000 Texans used plans with subsidies attached to them.

Along Airport Boulevard in Austin, Foundation Communities helps get people health insurance.

“Oh they were huge, they were huge. It helped people have coverage that was meaningful,” said Elizabeth Colvin, the Insure Central Texas Director at Foundation Communities.

They’ve helped 5,000 Central Texans get $18 million in subsidy help in 2017.

Colvin says this action from the Trump administration won’t save the government any money because there are two types of subsidies: the cost sharing subsidy helped people pay for deductibles and the premium tax credit that helped people pay for premiums.

The White House got rid of cost-sharing and, because of that, premiums will rise and with the rise in premiums Americans will see a rise in tax credits. By law the tax credits are connected to the price of premiums.

“This risk is why we’ll see very high increases for 2018 because they were calculating in not getting these payments,” said Colvin.

Something important to note: If you have insurance through the marketplace this year, your plan will not change. Colvin tells KXAN two out of four insurance providers have confirmed they will offer plans next year.

Chip Roy from the Texas Public Policy Foundation says getting rid of subsidies will stop the increase in health care costs. “If you have a never ending supply of dollars to the insurance companies there’s no incentive there for them to do anything to keep costs down,” said Roy.

He expects insurance companies to try and get an emergency appropriation from Congress.

“Which is more of the crony system that Americans are tired of seeing,” said Roy.

Instead he agrees with many Republicans who want a full blown repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“Under no circumstances should Congress appropriate money to fund these harmful cost-sharing subsidies,” said Roy. “Congress must seize the momentum that the White House has provided to repeal, at a minimum, Obamacare’s insurance regulations.This is the only way to drive down premiums and begin the hard work of providing high-quality, affordable care for all Americans through a sustained market-driven commitment to health care freedom.”

Experts say this is the boldest move yet to dismantle Obamacare. The president ended $7 billion in annual federal subsidies.

“We’re taking a little different route than we had hoped because getting Congress,” said President Trump. “They forgot what their pledges were.”

The New York attorney general Friday said Obamacare is still the law of the land and they’re going to file suit against the administration.