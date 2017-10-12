Williamson County deputy shoots and kills chase suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is working a deadly officer-involved shooting near the Bell County line.

Authorities say the incident started as a vehicle pursuit. The shooting happened on State Highway 195 North near Mountain Creek Road around 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

