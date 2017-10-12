Williamson County deputy shoots and kills chase suspect

By Published: Updated:
FILE: Williamson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KXAN Photo)
FILE: Williamson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KXAN Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is working a deadly officer-involved shooting near the Bell County line.

Authorities say the incident started as a vehicle pursuit. The shooting happened on State Highway 195 North near Mountain Creek Road around 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s