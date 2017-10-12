Which school districts in Travis County have the highest obesity rates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent childhood obesity report shows there is a high correlation between the percentage of students who were overweight or obese and the percentage of students in a district with economic disadvantage.

In Travis County, the Austin Public Health published a report stating in 2013-24, 28.1 percent of students in the country (grades 3-12) were overweight or obese. The report shows boys have a higher percentage of obesity at 28.5 percent compared to the girls 27.5 percent.

Out of the school districts in Travis County, Eanes Independent School District has the lowest percentage (9.6 percent) of students who were overweight or obese. Del Valle Independent School District had the highest percentage (38.1 percent) of overweight or obese students–86 percent of the students at DVISD were identified as economically disadvantaged.

Percentage of students who are overweight/obese in Travis County Austin ISD: 27%

Del Valle ISD: 30.6%

Eanes ISD: 9.6%

Elgin ISD: 30.7%

Lake Travis ISD: 17.3%

Leander ISD: 18.4%

Manor ISD: 36.9%

Pflugerville ISD: 31.3%

Round Rock ISD: 21.6% Source: TEA FitnessGram and Snapshot School District Profile

The health department is urging parents and health professional to promote healthy eating and activity.

In an effort to improve students’ health at DVISD, Common Threads, a local non-profit, is teaming up with the Circuit of the Americas to teach children about cooking and better eating habits. The two organizations are hosting an open house at Popham Elementary, 7014 Elroy Rd., on Oct. 12 starting at 5 p.m. to show families healthy cooking demonstrations and interactive activities.

Throughout the school year, Common Threads will provide DVISD schools with after-school nutrition education for students and staff. They will also host grocery store tours and family cooking classes.

“Del Valle ISD is committed to offering programs and services that are aimed at improving the health of our students and our community,” said Del Valle ISD Superintendent Dr. Kelly Crook in a press release. “The strong partnerships that have been formed with Common Threads and the Circuit of The Americas will benefit our families tremendously.”