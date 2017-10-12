State questions Rodney Reed’s former attorney in Bastrop hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — State attorney Matt Ottoway questioned death-row inmate Rodney Reed’s 1998 defense attorney, Lydia Clay-Jackson, Thursday in the third day of a hearing. He tried to get her to admit that details and evidence contradicted itself in the original trial, nearly 20 years ago, and that new revelations aren’t as important as the defense insists they are.

A hearing on the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites continues in Bastrop. In 1998, Rodney Reed was convicted for her rape and murder. However, over the years, Reed’s defense insists that new information has revealed that instead of Reed it was Stites’ fiance at the time, Jimmy Fennell, who committed the murder.

Fennell was a Giddings Police officer at the time. Years later he plead guilty to holding a woman against her will and having sex with her when he was a Georgetown police officer. He is currently serving time on that charge.

During the hearing the day before, Lydia Clay-Jackson told the court she did not have enough time to interview all 275 people the state said they could bring in during the 1998 trial. In short, there was too much work to do in 8 weeks before the case went to trial and the scales of justice were tilted against Reed’s team.

Ottoway cross-examined her and tried to get her to admit that the loss was her responsibility, that she didn’t ask the right questions at the time and that over the past twenty years her stories have changed as well as other suspects and people involved.

The hearing was called in after Fennell’s best friend at the time, Curtis Davis, gave an alternate alibi for Fennell in a CNN interview. In 1998, Fennell said he went to a little league baseball event, then went directly home. Davis told CNN that Fennell told him he went out drinking after the game.

That opened the door Wednesday for Reed’s defense to bring in a well-known forensic pathologist who reviewed the evidence and found major problems with the state’s story in 1998.

The original story was Stacey Stites woke up early April 23rd, 1996 and drove Fennell’s truck to work, then Reed abducted, raped and killed her. However, Dr. Michael Baden Wednesday claimed there was no evidence of sexual assault (instead it was a mistake by the original medical examiner) and Stites was already dead around midnight. Dr. Baden claimed that there was evidence that she was lying face down on the ground for four hours before being moved to Fennell’s truck where her DNA was found in 1996. Her body was found on a country road in Bastrop County.

The hearing lasts until Friday. Stites’ mother is expected to testify Thursday. However, Judge Shaver seems to want to take his time.

“Y’all been at this for 20 years, I’m not going to hurry it up now,” Judge Shaver told the lawyers while they scrambled for paperwork during a brief pause in the hearing.

Judge Shaver will make a recommendation after Friday to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. They will then decide if Reed will get a new trial.

