Southwest to begin flying to Hawaii

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines is saying “Aloha” to a new opportunity: flying to the Hawaiian Islands.

The company announced Wednesday at a company gathering and in a blog post that it will begin selling tickets to the Pacific Ocean vacation destination in 2018. It did not have more specifics about schedules or markets. It did say it hoped to have non-stop service from California.

“Those Southwest shockwaves of our terrific value and bar-setting Customer Service will be a game-changing addition in the U.S. transpacific market,” the post stated.

Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said the destination is a request the company has received for years.

Before it can begin flights, Southwest Airlines must get Federal Aviation Administration approval for Extended Operations so it can fly between the mainland and Hawaii.