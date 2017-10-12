Richardson toddler still missing as parents hire separate attorneys

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — The mother and father of a 3-year-old Richardson girl who is still missing have hired separate attorneys.

An attorney representing the girl’s mother says the woman is “distraught” over her daughter’s disappearance, reports KXAS. Attorney Kent Starr told reporters the parents have two attorneys to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

An Amber Alert for Sherin Matthews was issued on Saturday, Oct. 7, after her parents reported her missing. However, that Amber Alert was discontinued on Monday afternoon because authorities said there was no new information concerning her disappearance.

Sherin’s father, Wesley Matthews, 37, was arrested the same day the child was reported missing. An arrest affidavit reveals Mathews ordered Sherin to stand next to a tree near their home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson about 3 a.m. Saturday because she refused to drink her milk. When he went outside about 15 minutes later to check on her, she was gone. However, police say the father didn’t report the child missing until five hours later.

The father is currently charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

KXAS reports the toddler has “developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills.” The Mathews family adopted the girl two years ago at an orphanage in India.

Child Protective Services says they have removed Sherin’s 4-year-old sister from the home and placed her in protective custody.

With additional reporting by KXAS.