Rally at Texas State Capitol kicks off National Red Ribbon Week

By Published:
Students' names line the Red Ribbon Week pledge wall outside the Texas State Capitol. (Steffi Lee/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,000 fifth graders from across Texas joined the Red Ribbon Rally kickoff event at the State Capitol, pledging to live drug free.

Students added their name to a pledge wall on the south side and also wrote letters to lawmakers. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission held the event.

Organizers like Iris Marie Martinez say they hope the message to stay drug free will continue inside the classroom.

“There’s a program called Substance Abuse Prevention that’s at the Health and Human Services Commission,” she said. “Basically what we do is we fund programs to do science-based curriculums that are skill based and they learn decision making, goal setting.”

Martinez also believes educators can help drive the conversation.

“I think teachers are the first kind of contact that the kids have on a daily basis and so when the kids are exposed to these messages, it only makes it stronger because that’s a positive adult role model that’s engaging with them,” Martinez said.

Texas schools will celebrate Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23-31 this year.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s