PHOTO: Vandals draw obscenities on Highland Lakes Golf Course

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — The green lawn at Highland Lakes Golf Course in Lago Vista was defaced overnight with an obscenity.

Lago Vista police say they were notified of the vandalism Thursday morning and the incident is considered criminal mischief. Highland Lakes Golf Course, which is owned by Lago Vista, was closed to the public at the end of September.

The suspects etched out “F— You” next to a drawing of penis. It not not clear if the vandals mowed the obscenity in or painted it.

In early August, the city sent out a news release stating they were interested in selling the Highland Lakes course due to the overall operating costs of running a golf course. The city stated it would actually lose money — to the tune of $800,000 — this year by operating the two city-owned courses.

The company Walters Weddings Estates, which already owns the clubhouse at Highland Lakes, has expressed interest in purchasing the golf course. The company said they’re interested in building a 60-room boutique hotel in the area for weddings, but in order to get the golf course up to “resort-style” the company said it would cost around $3 million plus the actual purchase price.

A final decision has not been made regarding the possible sale of the course.

